Pitching To Bloggers Done Right

There’s been a lot of hubbub around pitching to bloggers . The Chris Andersons and Gina Trapanis of the world don’t want to be solicited to by PR companies. They have some good points – including explicit warnings not to email them – and I don’t fault them for their actions.

However, PR does serve a valuable purpose in business and it’s certainly not going to disappear in the new media landscape. In this post, I will describe essential elements of a stellar PR pitch to a blogger.

The Right Pitch

I received a great email yesterday from Christina at The Advance Guard for Coke’s new Facebook widget. Here are the good things about it that too many journalists and PR folks forget:

Short : The total email was 130 words long. Already, this send the message that she respects my time.

the product with a minimum of the adjectives that decrease

believability (”best,” “great,” “unique,” etc).

reading the email.

