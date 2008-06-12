GOP Promotes Neanderthal US Energy Policy

The U.S. Senate did a couple of very stupid things regarding energy policy yesterday . In both cases, Democrats were unable to get the 60 votes needed to stop a Republican filibuster.

OK, I can understand the logic of rejecting a windfall profit tax on the big oil companies; the argument *can* be made that this would ultimately lead to higher gas prices and even more dependence on foreign oil (although, in this case, the companies could avoid the profit tax by investing those runaway profits in renewable energy technology).

But for the life of me, I can’t see the argument against extending tax credits for homeowners installing renewable energy:

“Shortly after the oil tax vote, Republicans blocked a second proposal

that would extend tax breaks that have either expired or are scheduled

to end this year for wind, solar and other alternative energy

development, and for the promotion of energy efficiency and

conservation.”