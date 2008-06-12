Today is a carbon copy of everyday. The day starts too early, and the day ends too late. Married and father of 3, this 28 year old is in constant motion. Constantly. Always.

I’m sure there are hundreds if not thousands of articles penned on the Holy Grail of work/life balance. I feel this mecca of contentment, peace, security, and fulfillment happen in moments. If it was put on a chart it would read like a volatile stock listed on the NYSE. How well do we appreciate those precious moments of balance? Does a type A personality even notice when they happen, or are we already looking for the next mountain to climb or that problem around the bend?

Not a day goes by where I am not anxiety ridden about how I am performing for our clients. My track record and client satisfaction scores are terrific, but part of me feels the anxiety and the constant concern that I am not doing enough is what makes that happen. This is one example of why the balance each day is tough to grasp.

At what point can I say, “I’m finished.” It is a term of absoluteness in the creative industry that never can be recited with confidence. It’s never finished, it always could have been better. Why can’t I be at peace with this reality? I can’t imagine that I’m alone in this internal tug-o-war to always be my best.

Everyday is filled with excitement, and no time to appreciate it. Every success is overshadowed by pending goals and overdue tasks. How do we emerge from this spiral? It would be a shame to have to wait until retirement to really soak in the success and development occuring at this stage in life.

Stop, rest, relax, contemplate, are all goals that are outside my capacity to achieve. I am confident that I am powerless to do these things well at all. With my leg ticking constantly as a write, and my mind straining to focus on the topic at hand, I do not feel like I am built to be still. Ever.

This is a reality that not only infects me, but my family as well. I’ll move into that dynamic next time. I have to get back to moving, calling, texting, emailing. Constantly. Always.