Flagship Sony Ericsson Phone May Have 8.1MP Camera

The Unofficial Sony Ericcson Blog is reporting that the forthcoming C905 camera phone fron Sony Ericsson [NYSE: SNE] will be the company’s premier offering, thanks in part to a fully featured digital camera embedded in the handset. Usually, “fully featured” is a relative term concerning camera phones, but the C905 cam is no joke: an 8.1 megapixel camera, with auto-focus, face recognition, image stabilization, red-eye reduction and a big ole xenon flash. The camera will purportedly sport some other nifty proprietary features called SmartContrast and BestPic, as well as geotagging with the device’s GPS. In addition to all that, the phone will feature some standard-issue smartphone perks like Bluetooth, USB 2.0, an accelerometer, DLNA support, TV out and a sweet-looking 2.4-inch QVGA display. Whether or not Sony Ericsson can actually pack all that camera hardware into a slim smartphone body remains to be seen, but with phones like Nokia’s Nseries featuring 5 megapixel cameras already, anything is possible.