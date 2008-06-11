Nonsense At Work

Have you wondered why so many people treat coffee shops as workstations? I’ve finally figured it out.

According to statistics and experts-in-the-know, more and more people are working from home. And according to Jeffrey Hill, associate professor of business at Brigham Young University in Utah, working from home increases performance. I don’t believe it, not for a minute.

Here’s why.

One of the basic laws of physics is that work equals force times distance. Now, if you work from home, then distance becomes zero. We all know that if you multiply with zero you get zero. Therefore, working from home means that force times no distance equals zero work.

In other words, it does not matter how much you force yourself to get work done at home, you will get no work done unless some travel is involved, even if only to the coffee shop around the corner.

I should know, I often work from home.