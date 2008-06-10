Stop dressing dead people where you work.

If an impaired spouse and endless labor is your vision of a perfect energy draining life and death cycle, turn the page on this leadership tip posting to maintain your tolerating behavior….or….commit to changing the way you live your life. To get started in living a passionate life, here are some questions to ask yourself:

How many people have I tried to energize who were not at all committed to change?

How much time and energy have I wasted on trying to motivate people to get the best out of life, only to discover that they felt fine where they were?

What activities have I promised to participate in, knowing it was going to be a waste of my time and energy?

How many times have I stuck to something even though I had a gut feeling that it was a pointless, no-win situation?