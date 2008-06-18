Fair Trade: Why Settle For Monetary Success?

Before forming my own company , I had several life-altering business experiences while working for other firms. In Europe for four of nine years, my work took me to 29 countries over five continents. Often I flew solo as the consultant expert, but more often I flew in crowds, managing teams of five to 125 consultants.

Orienteering environments as a manager (and den mother) in foreign lands was a course in the human and business condition. As Dickens wrote, “it was the best of times and it was the worst of times” — the benevolence of humanity astride the dregs of “let them eat cake” indifference. Cultural, political and environmentally-motivated chapters were dog-eared in my mind. Business and consulting practices spanned successful-and-sustainable to sleazy-and-illegal. The warp-speed and ever changing nature of the experience was thrilling, addictive, and chockfull of mental vertigo.

Eventually I returned to the U.S. The lure of a good peanut butter n’ jelly sandwich and a permanent closet eventually out-weighed the lust for platinum waiting room cards. I returned determined to leverage the best of what I had experienced and work for transforming the worst I had seen. I wanted more for myself, for my work, for my consultants, for my clients, for humanity, and for the world.

When I formed Pioneer Technologies, I started out with a focus on honesty, ethics and integrity which quickly expanded to a commitment to striving for socially and environmentally responsible business. My research and work since my travels has led me to investigate, test, and implement many forms of responsible business. One practice in particular seems to offer the best of the responsible business models. Fair Trade.

I settled on Fair Trade as the model for my business and the coaching methodology for my clients because it reflects:

Currently Fair Trade is focused on trade from persons in developing nations to persons in developed nations. The International Fair Trade Association has established ten principles to guide fair trade transactions. We have found success using these principals with any project or organization striving for social and environmental responsibility, regardless of the location of their operations or supply chain.

Paraphrased Fair Trade principles: