For Recruiting on the Social Web – add some innovation!
This
post has a twist. It’s not so much about advise for recruiters, ’cause
I’m not a recruiter. It’s about engaging in relationships with others
and letting our personal connections (and how we treat them) be the
lifeblood of our business. It’s crazy, I know . . .
The
text below may appear disjointed . . . it’s meant to accompany the
video that should have popped up when you hit this page (at least for
If you didn't get it, click here for part 1, here for part 2, and here for part 3 (or scroll down to see it by topic. ReadWriteWeb continues to claim (as do others) that video is the hot media now, and we support those claims!
Note
that the video of our talk is in bite-sized chunks, not like your
normal video, more like chapters in a book . . . you can watch for a
couple minutes, put a bookmark in, and return later to watch the next
part. Each of the sections has a title, also, to let you know whether
This technology was made possible by www.GoYoDeo.com. It's free, so if you like what you see, find a way to put it to good use (it's worth much more than you pay for it)!
Here’s an outline of the videos if you want to view them a la carte:
Part 1
1 How Web 2.0 are you now?
2 Advertising positions and making friends and contacts
3 Placing recruiting ads on the social web (and better ways to spend your time)
4 Connection strategies on LinkedIn and Facebook
Part 2
5 Social networking on the clock (it better be work-related)
6 Using video for recruiting and job seeking
7 Selected recruiting blogs
8 Engaging others on the social web (conversations)
9 Ideas for Using LinkedIn answers for Recruiting
Part 3
10 What about a virtual career fair?
11 What Web 2.0 job seekers use
12 Southwest Airlines 2.0 (social media recruiting) and jobs in pods
13 Krishna De on LinkedIn and Facebook
14 Robert Scoble on PR
15 Wrap-up and reading suggestions
In our previous post entitled How do you find the right people? Recruiting Socialutions,
we talked about finding opportunities to improve how we do what we do.
We suggested that professional recruiters shouldn’t offer people
employment, they should just make friends with them.
Before we get too much into that, though . . . here’s a couple of preliminary questions:
Do you have a blog (or read blogs regularly)?
Are you on an email list other than one for work?
That’s basic social web stuff. Do you have a profile on Facebook? How about MySpace? On LinkedIn?
Perhaps Bebo, Hi5, Orkut, one I am missing?
On Facebook and LinkedIn, there are hundreds of results with a search for “recruiter.” I doubt that’s the way to go.
Here are some links:
Recruiting
Fly is a site dedicated to bringing visitors the best in
employment-related content. From news to features to videos and more, Recruiting Fly is your destination for all things recruiting, HR and jobs. They have a virtual jobfair, too.
In
the interest of offering more than one option, we are working with a
company called Business 3.0 that has established a Virtual Exhibit
Hall, where your organization could easily set up their own perpetual
job fair and host events as you wish. Check back soon for a preview.
Alltop (the vision of Guy Kawasaki) has a huge collection of links to career-related blogs.
Find a few blogs that interest you, and subscribe to them (or check them regularly). ReadWriteWeb has some great suggestions on how to engage bloggers and their readers in meaningful conversation.
Jason Alba, co-author of I’m on LinkedIn, now what?, and I’m on Facenook, now what?, has the JibberJobber site blog. Take a look at his articles and then check out his site to see how some folks are and will be getting to you.
And Jobs in Pods had a recent post on Southwest Airlines 2.0. He answered the question, “So who does recruiting well on the social web?” – see Nuts About Southwest.
Krishna De says
LinkedIn is used by people in leadership roles in business and those
people actively managing their career as it’s a little more
discriminating in terms of connections. She considers her connections
on LinkedIn network as people she would happily recommend and refer as
she knows their work. She observed that Facebook is far more relaxed
and is like a group of eclectic friends with perhaps business or social
interests in common. She found people who are world wide experts are
really happy to connect on Facebook which is exciting and seems to
level the playing field.
In the social web, there are some serious players (they understand it and live in it). One of them, Robert Scoble (former Microsofter), says PR now stands for “Professional Relationships.”
So what’s HR stand for?
For more on The Emergence of The Relationship Economy, check out the blog of my partners, Jay Deragon (especially his recent post on the changing rules of the game) , and Scott Allen’s The Virtual Handshake Blog, and mine – Kicking and SCREAMING.
