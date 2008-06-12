Watch Apple WWDC Live

It’s all things Apple-related time again. The Worldwide Developers Conference commences today at 10 a.m. PST in San Francisco, and many tech industry insiders (and Mac fanatics around the globe) are eagerly awaiting the potential announcement of the new iPhone during Steve Jobs’ keynote speech. Here are a few ways you can keep updated live:
Live Blogging
Mac Rumors Live
Tech Crunch: Blog Coverage
Live Streaming Video
iPhone Alley
Tech Crunch: Streaming Video
Live News
Techmeme
Twitter Keyword and Tagging