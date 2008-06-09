Shocking News: Choice Creates Shrinkage; Enter the Era of Comfort Viewing

Joe TV Viewer has more channels available to watch than ever before. But a new study has revealed that these options have pushed Joe into a kind of viewing retreat, since the percentage of those channels that Joe actually watches have declined. In fact, it fell to its lowest percentage ever…ever being 1980, which was when Nielsen began to track this data.

Here are the numbers: The average number of channels Joe could watch in 2007 was 118.6; the number Joe actually viewed was 16. That means only 13.5% of “viewable” channels were consumed, versus 15.1% in 2006, 16% in 2005 and 16.2%.

Why are we seeing this behavior? Joe Mandese, who writes for MediaPost, says: “The finding suggests that while the supply of media options is expanding, consumer attention may have reached its limits.”

I disagree. The issue isn’t a cap on consumer attention, which suggests that we are suffering from a national case of ADD. I’ve heard that argument, but this data doesn’t bear it out. In fact, it suggests quite the opposite: If we were all so twitchy, we’d be tuning into more channels, not fewer, desperately seeking something to calm our pumping dopamine.

What’s happening, and what the data tantalizingly hints at, is that we’re becoming more attentive to what we already know. Meaning we’re becoming less curious, less willing to explore and experiment. Viewers are seeking comfort in the familiar, in fewer options, in a personally-constructed echo chamber.

A lot of this has been covered in Barry Schwartz’s prescient book, “The Paradox of Choice,” which is a must-read for anyone in the marketing business, where the secular consumer religion of option-proliferation is still a dominant belief system.

Too much choice can be destructive and paralytic. Yet at the same time, we know the consumer markets– including the entertainment side – are driven by novelty and newness. When we’re told to go out and spend our stimulus check at the mall, no one expects us to be buying yesterday’s product news. So how do we reconcile that dialectic?