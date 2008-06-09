Asus Intros Two Powerful Gaming Notebooks

Taipei-based Asus [TPE: 2357] is expanding its consumer electronics line so quickly that it almost doesn’t do justice to the impressiveness of each device’s individual specs. Case in point: two large-screen portables they were quietly demonstrating at Computex, both of which look like a gamer’s dream come true. Those two machines are the 15.6-inch G50V and 17-inch G71V, and while they took a back seat to Asus’s Eee subnotebooks amongst all the hubbub, they’re packing serious power.

The 15.6-incher sports a whopping 512MB NVIDIA GeForce 9700M GT graphics card, a WXGA screen (which Asus is calling “3D display”), an Intel Centrino 2 processor, support for 4GB of DDR2 RAM, and two (yes, 2) 320GB SATA hard drives. On the outside, the G50V boasts a gaming-specific, ultra-sturdy keyboard. Its bigger brother, the G71V, runs all the same specs, but adds support for DDR3 and CPU overclocking, and boasts two (yes, again, 2) 500GB SATA hard drives. What any gamer needs a full terabyte of storage for is a mystery, but Asus will likely woo some digital video professionals as well, with that kind of package. No word on availability in the US or MSRP, but here’s to hoping that these two machines come with Asus’s trademark value pricing.