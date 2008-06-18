Entrepreneurs Can Solve World Problems

Not everybody becomes an entrepreneur to make money. In fact, most young entrepreneurs seem to be focused on saving the world, rather than on the bucks. Best case scenario is that both happen. But for Phil Lillienthal, there’s no chance, because his newest ventures is a 501(c)3.

Phil was class president of my high school class. His family owned a camp, and of course he spent his summers there. As an adult, he became an attorney.Now he has come back to his roots and started another camp.

But this one’s different. It is a camp for children in South Africa who have HIV/AIDS. Phil believes that the camp experience changes the lives of children, and he’s out to change the lives of a country where one half of the 15-year-olds are expected to die of AIDS .Global

Camps Africa (GCA) provides 10-day residential camps for children

ages 10-16 years affected by HIV/AIDS in South Africa. The camp,

called Camp Sizanani (Zulu for ‘to help each other’) is located in

the mountains outside Johannesburg and is patterned after U.S. summer

camps but with two main differences: it weaves life skills education

throughout the camp sessions and provides ongoing support through

bi-weekly Kids Clubs gatherings after camp is over. More than 700

children attend the weekly gatherings held at several locations in

Soweto.

Up

to six camp sessions are held each year for 10-days each for 135

children ages 10-16. Neither the children nor their families pay

tuition. GCA relies on the generosity of its donors to run camps.

The

camp experience provides vulnerable children with the education and

skills that are essential for them to effectively manage themselves

and their lives, even in difficult circumstances, and provides them

with personal courage and a hope for a better future. The program

offers one-on-one mentoring, tutoring and counseling in a secure

environment with a foundation of trust, love and positive acceptance.



Schools,

orphanages and children’s groups that have sent children to

camp have seen the remarkable difference experiential education,

mentoring and peer support has on at-risk youth, and word of GCA’s

success is spreading rapidly. In 2007, Global Camps Africa

established two additional camp programs in partnership with two

local non profits: one for orphans living in one of the poorest

regions of South Africa, and one in KwaZulu Natal in partnership with

a job training organization in a province with the highest

unemployment rate and the highest HIV/AIDS infection rate in South

Africa.

Children

write about how their lives have changed. Parents, caregivers,

counselors, teachers and school administrators have responded

enthusiastically to the changes exhibited by the children. Teachers

have requested that camp counselors come to school to teach life

skills courses because of the dramatic behavioral changes they see in

those students who have attended camp.