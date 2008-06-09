Polaroid and the Slow Death of Instant Photography

Having abandoned the camera business a year ago, Polaroid announced that it is now fleeing the film business as well. The final, symbolic demise of the once mind-blowing technology comes as no surprise, given that digital imaging is as ubiquitious as Starbucks locations or screenplays by

Soon, the iconic Polaroid camera will take its final residence in

the Land of Retro, where it will be adopted by hipsters, in the same

way that they’ve rediscovered vinyl records, the photobooth, and the

Soviet-era Lomo triple-lens camera.

What went wrong seems pretty damn obvious. Polaroid was so stuck in

its model that it couldn’t recognize the unstoppage swing away from

analog technology to digital, and thus ended up stuck in a mechanical,

hard copy world.

That’s the easy answer. But it’s only partially right . You see,

it wasn’t just a platform shift that paralyzed them. It was that the

emotional benefit Polaroid offered was being co-opted. It all goes

back to the “What business am I in?” question. And Polaroid wasn’t in

the photography business, it was in the instant gratification business.

Remember how those Polaroid pictures — often still damp and

developing before our eyes– would be passed around at a party or

celebration? It’s the same way that a digital camera is passed along

now, with everyone squinting at the little screen. The magical

immediacy is a potent force.

There would have been a way for Polaroid to keep that immediacy, but

to maintain its differentiation and essence as well. So it would have

been a mistake for them to rush into the digital camera business, and

be a me-two player with Canon and Olympus and all the others. The

world didn’t need, and doesn’t need, another digital camera.

More interesting for Polaroid would have been for them to continue

to make instant cameras, but digitize their platform so the images

could exist in tangible form, and in pixels as well. That way, you

also could hold your Polaroids in your sticky little margarita hand,

and also synch them with your computer. Permitting you to email them,

photoshop them, post them on Match.com, and so on.