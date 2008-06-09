HP’s “Blackbird” Gaming Computer Goes Retail

While HP’s [NYSE: HPQ] Blackbird 002 gaming PC isn’t exactly new, its availability has been pretty limited until now. HP has just announced the Blackbird 002 will be available in an “exclusive configuration” at NewEgg.com and Amazon, as well as in select Best Buy, Circuit City, J&R and Micro Center stores. This will be the first time the machine will be for sale in in the big box retail stores, and for the occasion, HP has upgraded the guts (and the retail price) of the Blackbird 002 to suit the occasion.