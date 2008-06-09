HP’s “Blackbird” Gaming Computer Goes Retail

While HP’s [NYSE: HPQ] Blackbird 002 gaming PC isn’t exactly new, its availability has been pretty limited until now. HP has just announced the Blackbird 002 will be available in an “exclusive configuration” at NewEgg.com and Amazon, as well as in select Best Buy, Circuit City, J&R and Micro Center stores. This will be the first time the machine will be for sale in in the big box retail stores, and for the occasion, HP has upgraded the guts (and the retail price) of the Blackbird 002 to suit the occasion.
The new and improved configuration will sport a blazing-fast Intel Core 2 Quad Q9450 processor, dual NVIDIA GeForce 9800 GT graphics cards, 4GB of RAM, a 500GB SATA drive, 7.1-channel onboard HD
audio, a 15-in-1 multicard reader, 900-watt power supply and an nForce SLI motherboard that supports RAID. And it can all be yours for the rather high price of $3,300. Like the Blackbirds of yore, this one will feature an all-metal enclosure and a mood-lit aluminum foot. No word on whether the new Blackbird configuration will sport air- or liquid-cooling for its processor; that choice is typically a built-to-order option on the Blackbird PCs, which can run as high as $7,000 when fully loaded.