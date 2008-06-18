I would like to be CEO tomorrow, please

In typical generational studies, Gen-Yers appear to be that ungrateful generation expecting to waltz their way to the top in about a quarter of the time it took everyone else. So it begs the question, who do these people think they are?

These people are overachievers. If you think about it, they have been “in training” for leadership since they can remember. Everything from being the line leader in elementary school, the team captain for varsity lacrosse, and the sorority president has put them in shape to be the next corporate leaders.

Let’s look at what it takes to get into college nowadays. If you want to go any of the Top 50 Schools from US News and World Report, there’s a pretty high bar to reach. A perfect GPA doesn’t cut it anymore; you have to have over a 4.0. SAT scores are just the beginning, add in SAT II, AP, and dual-enrollment grades. At least one sport of some kind should be there, but if you have two or more you move back to the middle of the pack. Check off Editor-in-chief of the newspaper or yearbook, exec board of four other organizations, plus multiple honor societies. Get creative by starring in the annual musical or have pieces exhibited in a major art museum. Outside school, start the volunteer hours early, and even better if you can start your own program or build houses in another country. Be a leader at your place of worship or other community group. Throw in being a dutiful family member, and you got a pretty good idea of the next class of college freshmen.