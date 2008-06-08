How to “rig” Your Resume for Careerbuilder and other job boards

Is it helpful to your job search to
rank highly in a resume search? It should be, since only about 2-3% of resumes
sent through job boards are actually read by humans.
It’s frustrating, isn’t it? Many
take it personally, getting angry or depressed.
But it’s also your best weapon to
landing interviews…
LOVE THE PRE-SCREEN:
Computerized pre-screens are a
necessary result of the number of resumes that CareerBuilder and other job
sites flood companies with. But pre-screens give you a job seeker a HUGE
opportunity to stand out from the crowd, if you know how to “rig”
your resume.
So how can you get an Unfair
Advantage? Do the same thing that SEO experts do to websites – game your resume
to show up near the top of searches. It’s a technique called Resume Search
Optimization, and the idea is simple.
Use the same words as the job
description. Sounds simple, doesn’t it? But you’d be amazed at how few job
seekers use this simple method. It pretty much like when you figured out in
High School that the more of the teachers vocabulary words you used in your
papers and essays, the higher your grade was.
Why do so few job seekers use Resume
Search Optimization? There’s a few reasons:
– Takes time – To use Resume Search
optimization effectively, every resume must be customized
– Contrary to what you were taught –
Still today, colleges, including the nation’s top universities, still teach
career skills and resume writing the same way they did 30, 40 , 50 years ago
(Static resume, general skills, printed on paper, customized cover letter)
– Misinformation – Many job seekers
feel they ARE using Resume Search Optimization, by customizing their cover
letters. What these career changers don’t realize is that computerized
pre-screening strips your cover letter, and discards it. Recruiters rarely see
your cover letter, and they aren’t included in resume searches.
Try Resume Search Optimization with
the next 10 resumes you send. Make your resume detailed, and make sure to use
the employer’s words.
If you’d like more information, a free 30
minute resume consultation, or some advice about your career transition, just
email your resume to reCareered at phil.rainmakers@gmail.com, and we’ll schedule
a time to talk.
http://recareered.blogspot.com/2008/02/how-to-rig-careerbuilder-and-other-job.html
Phil Rosenberg
President, reCareered & Rainmakers Global
Blog: http://reCareered.blogspot.com