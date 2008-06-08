How to “rig” Your Resume for Careerbuilder and other job boards

Is it helpful to your job search to rank highly in a resume search? It should be, since only about 2-3% of resumes sent through job boards are actually read by humans.

Computerized pre-screens are a

necessary result of the number of resumes that CareerBuilder and other job

sites flood companies with. But pre-screens give you a job seeker a HUGE

opportunity to stand out from the crowd, if you know how to “rig”

your resume.

So how can you get an Unfair

Advantage? Do the same thing that SEO experts do to websites – game your resume

to show up near the top of searches. It’s a technique called Resume Search

Optimization, and the idea is simple.

Use the same words as the job

description. Sounds simple, doesn’t it? But you’d be amazed at how few job

seekers use this simple method. It pretty much like when you figured out in

High School that the more of the teachers vocabulary words you used in your

papers and essays, the higher your grade was.