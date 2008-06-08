Thank You! Make an Impact in 5 Minutes

Why do fewer than 10% of all candidates blow off the easiest way to stand out? It’s so simple…the thank you note. Yet so few take advantage of writing asimple thank you…so it’s a huge advantage to those who do.

Why write a Thank You note? Here’s 5 reasons:

1. Thank Yous remind the hiring manager who you are

2. Thank Yous show the hiring manager that you REALLY want the job

3. Thank Yous give you an opportunity to highlight why you can uniquely solve the hiring managers’ problem

4. Thank Yous show the hiring manager that you are polite, and starts your relationship out on the right foot

5. And the obvious reason – 90% of applicants don’t write Thank You notes



Even if you think you blew the interview, write a thank you. Why? The person who aced the interview might be priced out of the company’s budget, or might take a different job.

Even if you don’t want the job, write a thank you. Why? Hiring managers talk…if you’ve impressed the interviewer, the hiring manager may refer you to one of his network.