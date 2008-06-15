The Content Credibility Question

Perhaps my most important responsibility as the head of a boutique public relations consultancy is to anticipate client needs and challenges. Like all small businesses, we bet our investment capital, professional development efforts and staff recruitment plans on these projections.

Accordingly, I spend a lot of time speaking with corporate marketing and

PR/communications decision-makers. Where

do they plan on investing resources?

What obstacles will they face executing lead generation and branding

programs? And (most important) how will

their performance be measured?

For the past six months the story from the executive marketing suite has

been all about content. Companies

typically have lots of it, from highly technical white papers and product

slicks to more sales-oriented presentations and advertisements. The questions corporate marketing and PR

leaders must address include:

●

How to identify, collect

and evaluate the content that already exists?

●

How to best create new

content that is in-strategy and action-oriented?

●

How to package and deliver

content to audiences in creative ways?