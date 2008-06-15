The Duel – Facebook vs. LinkedIN

Which is better for your job search, Facebook or LinkedIN?

Others can send you pictures, or add pics to your photo album. This means you have to regularly manage your online reputation, especially your public profile and photo album.

FaceBook really only gives you 1 level of separation, you can get to a second level with heavy lifting through a FaceBook app

FaceBook still has a social atmosphere, which means you’ll have friends that send cutsey messages to all of their friends…3 times a day. But you can block this feature

FaceBook is over-sensitive to spam, to the point of being ridiculous. If you template introductions, your account gets flagged at about 10 intro emails per a day. However, if you send friend requests without a note, it’s not considered spam. Go figure…

FaceBook is excellent in blog integration, photo sharing and tagging, video sharing, and groups. Facebook integrates well with Flickr & YouTube

FaceBook has viral messaging features, which is great for spreading the word

FaceBook has customizable control to allow (or block) access to your information by group or individual (so you can block all your job search information from people within your company)

FaceBook has thousands of customizable apps, allowing recommendations, 2nd degree of separation, CRM like features, business cards

On Facebook, you can directly email anyone, even if you aren’t connected to them

FaceBook is built for better communication within FaceBook. It’s easy to stay in contact with your network without jumping to outside email apps

LinkedIN doesn’t coordinate well with blogs, nor have customizable apps…but we are told these are coming soon

Communication with LinkedIN contacts are best done through good old email, after initial LinkedIN introduction

LinkedIN is built to acquire a network, more than for communicating with a network

Yahoo groups are stronger and more functional than LinkedIN groups

It’s tough to broadcast messages to groups in LinkedIN, or to make messages viral

The LinkedIN Answers is a great way to find your audience, and participate in discussions

LinkedIN has a widget that allows you to superimpose your network over Monster and CareerBuilder ads – so you can reach line managers and bypass HR.

LinkedIN allows you to build a massive network, and allows you to limited contact with any other user directly through its InMail feature

Both LinkedIN & Facebook have solid job boards

Both have a status feature that lets you broadcast one-line status texts, like a built in Twittr

Both have voice integration with Skype and Jaxtr

Both are great for catching up with old classmates, or co-workers from past lives.

Both have introduction features

Neither has an easy integration of multiple social networks, phone or email lists, or contact management. Everything has to be exported and manipulated in Outlook, so it’s very limited, time consuming, & tricky



Summary:

Both are winners, and a winning strategy is to use both, because they each have their strengths in helping you build your network and subject matter expertise. I invite my contacts to both LinkedIN (www.linkedin.com/in/philrosenberg) and Facebook (http://profile.to/philrosenberg/) …feel free to invite me to your networks on both.



http://recareered.blogspot.com/2008/03/duel-facebook-vs-linkedin.html

