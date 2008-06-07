10 De-clone (And Advantagize) Yourself Tips for MBA Clones

Are you an MBA Clone? Was your business education more like "business programming"? If your answer is yes, you are probably not fully aware of the fact that you have been "produced", together with many other executives, to think and act in a similar predictable manner, as many MBA programs around the world gravitate towards standard no-diversity sets of default concepts and tools. As a result, many executives have been turning into MBA Clones, thus undermining the competitiveness of the companies they lead.