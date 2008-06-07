10 De-clone (And Advantagize) Yourself Tips for MBA Clones

Are you an MBA Clone? Was your business education
more like "business programming"? If your answer is yes, you are
probably not fully aware of the fact that you have been "produced",
together with many other executives, to think and act in a similar
predictable manner, as many MBA programs around the world gravitate
towards standard no-diversity sets of default concepts and tools. As a
result, many executives have been turning into MBA Clones, thus
undermining the competitiveness of the companies they lead.