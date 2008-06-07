The Surprising Secret of Successful Differentiation

A successful differentiation is not imitated by your competitors,

even though it brings you unmistakable success with consumers. It seems

impossible? Not quite so. I am about to reveal to you the unexpectedly

simple and wonderful secret of successful differentiation: you must

think beyond the core benefits of your product category. Think:

Off-Core Differentiation.

“Core Benefits” are the benefits that

the consumer already expects to receive from a product like yours. This

is the list of “what’s important to the consumer.” “Core Benefits” are

more than the essential product benefits. The core benefits of today’s

cellular phones include much more than the possibility of conducting a

conversation while you’re in motion. Everything that the consumer has

already come to expect from the product is included in the core

benefits. These are the benefits that all of your competitors offer,

because they compose the essence of the product and it is impossible to

compete in the market without them. That is precisely the reason

why if you really invest your efforts and are truly brilliant and make

a major break-through in improving core benefits – do you know what

will happen? They’ll imitate you as fast as possible. That’s what will

happen. You must understand: in that case, your competitors can’t allow

themselves not to imitate you. You’d do exactly the same thing. Many companies have learned this the hard way: Starbucks

thought that their coffee shops would be cozier and look more like a

neighborhood hangout if all their chairs weren’t identical and if they

had easy chairs and sofas. What a great idea! Today, you’ll find it in

almost every coffee shop in the world. Colgate Palmolive combined

all of the known beneficial characteristics of toothpaste and created

Total. The innovation caught on completely. I would dare to say that

there isn’t even one manufacturer in the world that hasn’t imitated the

idea, first and foremost Crest from P&G. Volvo created its

brand around a central core benefit: safety. They did everything

humanly possible! They invested limitlessly! And they succeeded! They

especially succeeded in convincing their competitors that it is very

important to invest in safety. Today, no one will tell you (except for

a few out-of-date marketers) that safety is Volvo’s differentiation.

I could go on and on, but I think you’ve already got the message. So what should you do? In

order to create a differentiation that won’t be imitated, you have to

think beyond the core benefits that are (already or even just in

potential) considered important in your market. It works time after

time. The companies that have succeeded in maintaining their

differentiation over the years and weren’t imitated even though they

were making tremendous profits are those that innovated in qualities

beyond the core benefits of their market. A naked differentiation In

Canada, there is a news company which according to no lesser authority

than Time magazine “offers the best international coverage this side of

the BBC”. The company is called Naked News, and it broadcasts upbeat

news and current events programs to more than 172 nations daily on the

Internet and reaches a potential weekly television audience of 34

Million in United States and many more million viewers in UK, Australia

and several other countries around the world. Naked News is also

available as V.O.D. in over 1.4 million hotel rooms in North America,

Caribbean and Europe. The Naked News content is available daily to

wireless mobile phones and handheld devices. Naked News digital

products are cable and satellite-ready, and available for licensing in

English, Spanish and French language distribution. Most of

what the managers and other workers in this news company do is exactly

what their colleagues in any other news company in the world do. But

Naked News has a little something that they do differently, and that’s

the reason that some viewers prefer to watch them (and to pay a premium

price!). Tagged “The channel with nothing to hide”, Naked News’

attractive anchor persons (well, mainly young women) cover politics,

business, sport and entertainment – all naked.

Their differentiation has no connection to the core benefits of a

news company. What they are doing in order to make themselves distinct

seems strange, even shameful and irrelevant to their competitors. And

so the chances that someone will imitate them are small.

Now,

think about Apple. At the beginning, their differentiation was the

operating system with a user-friendly interface. That is very important

to the customer! As computer users were increasingly regular folks and

not computer pro’s, that user-friendliness became an important core

benefit. Could Microsoft afford not to imitate them? Of course not!

Over the past few years, Apple has changed its approach. Now, their

differentiation is based on sophisticated design, an approach that

views the computer as a part of the well-designed office, while the

lap-top is a show-piece. Is anyone in a rush to imitate them? Not

really. In general, computers have become less-ugly, but no significant

competitor sees its computers as an opportunity for designers to go

wild in the way that Apple did. What are they waiting for? Virgin

Atlantic is one of the examples I like the best. As an airline company

(in the usual sense of the term) it’s not any better than any of the

other companies. It doesn’t have better planes or more comfortable

seats. It’s not on time more often, doesn’t fly faster, doesn’t serve

better food or offer a better timetable of flights than British

Airways, for example. But it’s a company that almost always does some

things differently. But please note – none of these belong to the core

benefits of the “airline company” category. And the result:

although Virgin Atlantic has been successful for several years and has

taken a good chunk of the market and its competitors’ clients, British

Airways isn’t imitating them. Why? Because Virgin Airlines seems

ridiculous to them (Remember: they don’t do things that are critical

for the consumer!) The serious people at British Airways say to

themselves, “A massage on a flight?! Who wants a massage on a flight!

Let those weirdo’s at Virgin Atlantic offer massages on flights – it

suits them!” Do you need more examples? Swatch decided to

treat the watch face and band as a design area. What does this have to

do with the core benefit of a watch? Exactly! So no one has imitated

them.

What about The Body Shop? There’s no place for another

cosmetics chain that actively fights against animal experiments, for

the environment and for the needy wherever they are. No one even thinks

about imitating them. The mob and the mobile Sometimes an

off-core differentiation can become eventually a core benefit. This

happened to Nokia. It happens when the differentiation is not really

off-core but is actually based on a deep insight into the direction

that the market is going and of consumers’ future needs. Nokia took the

global market with a classically off-core strategy. While Motorola was

busy developing better and better mobile phones, Nokia predicted that

mobile phones were going to be a popular product. When people will

start carrying their cellphone around with them as they go about their

everyday life, it will become an apparel item, a fashion statement. And

thus the idea that helped turn Nokia into the world leader was born –

the idea of the exchangeable panels that let you match the phone to

your clothes. It didn’t seem like a core benefit of the category back

then. Totally not connected to what a mobile phone is supposed to do. But

when the technology of most mobile phone manufacturers became similar,

they began to compete over design. Samsung started to beat Nokia, using

its own weapon. Recently, Samsung has joined with Vogue Magazine and

designer Diane von Furstenberg in an attempt to lead the cellular

fashion. As I am writing, Nokia’s share of the market is still double

that of Motorola’s (do you realize what a lead Nokia was able to

open?), while Samsung is trailing behind both of them. But Nokia has

lost its differentiation. Today, Nokia is looking for a new

off-core differentiation, but it still hasn’t found it. It’s leading

the competition over the mobile phone as a personal entertainment

center. This idea stemmed naturally from the technological developments

of 3G; thus it is a core benefit of the category. In sales of phones

with a camera and 3G sales, the gap between Nokia and Motorola is

closing. What will happen next? Time will tell. You may say that

only a few companies have become leaders by means of an off-core

differentiation. Let’s not argue what is “many” and what is “a few”. By

the way, most companies never become leaders, nor need they become.

However, if you are in a competitive market and trying to make a

living, an off-core strategy is the best chance you have to give a

group of consumers a good reason to devotedly prefer you and even

create a private monopoly for you.

Open a window I’m not

trying to argue that differentiation within the core benefits is a bad

idea, if you can do it. It opens a window of opportunity for you, until

they start to imitate you. For a man like Michael Dell, that was enough

to become a billionaire. Dell changed the way in which personal

computers are sold. Michael Dell understood that from the moment that

personal computers became standardized (thanks to the IBM clones on the

one hand and to the foresight of Microsoft in the 1980’s, on the other

hand) – people would buy them over the phone and later, over the

Internet. Dell also understood that since personal computer components

are standardized anyway, you can put them together to suit each user’s

needs. That wasn’t an Off-Core Differentiation. Dell simply saw where

the trends are leading to. Today, everyone sells computers this way,

but the period of time in which he had this shining differentiation

made him one of the richest people on the planet.