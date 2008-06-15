Is Broadcasting Shifting?

While
the term “broadcasting” means many things most think in terms of blogs,
social networks and YouTube. The next leg of the social web will
progress to enable individuals, groups and entire communities to
establish their own “broadcasting stations” using live and on demand
video.
The tools are already in place.
We can now do live video calls, a host of new sites are offering
“broadcasting networks. The more advanced broadcasting technologies
become the more users will become in using it but even greater is the
creativity applied to distributing it.
A Shift in Broadcasting?
Doc Searls writes: : “The
TV news system isn’t broken. It’s just one system struggling to thrive
in the midst of many new systems that will only get more and more
useful — both to TV news operations and to viewers. Those systems
include blogging, videoblogging, podcasting, tagging, videoblogging,
rivers of news, and many other emerging practices. It’s too easy,
however, to get snowed by all the technical possibilities here. Better
to look a four larger factors that will put them in context.”
- The Live Web. The Static Web of “sites” is still
there, but the action is on the Live Web of posts, real time search,
and live feeds of searches on topics and stories that are unfolding
*now*. …
- Supply from the Demand side. Thanks to the Net and
inexpensive video recording and production systems (Apple’s leading the
way here), countless former consumers are now producers as well.
Nothing the Net does is more important than the ability it gives
*everybody* to be a producer as well as a consumer. Don’t think of
these new producers as competitors. Think of them as potential allies,
partners and collaborators in building out the new systems that will
replace TV as we know it. By the way, this trend isn’t about “user
generated content” — a term that calls to mind packing material. It’s
about participation by parties who will sometimes be much closer to
news sources than your reporters, and more educated about countless
subjects as well.
- The Giant Zero. That’s how to understand the Net —
as a giant zero between everybody and everything on it. In the long
run, the cost will trend toward zero too. The Net will become a utility
like roads and water systems and waste treatment. There won’t be much
money in deploying it, and its maintenance costs, once installed, will
be small.
- Relationships. Those are the only advantages
stations will have when anybody can serve anything to anybody. Look at
the Net and its giant-zero nature as the best relationship-supporting
system that the world has ever known. Then look at the opportunities
your station has to build relationships today that will survive the
transition to a giant-zero environment. …
This part won’t be easy. Relationships with The Many are new to
TV. For the better part of a century TV (like its father, radio) was a
one-way, top-down, producer-to-consumer, few-to-many system. Now it
needs to adapt to a world where anybody can produce, and anybody can
consume anything from anybody, whenever they want, anywhere. The way to
stay the Big Dog producer in your service area is to lead the way.
A New Distribution Tool?
We recently produced the Socialutions Broadcast
Channel which
included five channels, two guest and conversations centric to Comcast
acquisition of Plaxo. We’re using “GoYoDeo” as the distribution
platform because it provides many options for distributing the
broadcast and can be integrated into social networks, blogs, web sites
or stand alone as a “floating application”
While our initial production is amateur what we’ve learned has
sparked our own creativity and subsequently we’ve now found ways to
improve the quality and expand the distribution to the masses. The
killer for video, like everything, is content and distribution. GoYoDeo
provides a new way of distributing while it will be up to us to focus
on the content.
Interested in participating in our shows? Just let us know.
What say you?