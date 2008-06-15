Is Broadcasting Shifting?

While the term “broadcasting” means many things most think in terms of blogs, social networks and YouTube. The next leg of the social web will progress to enable individuals, groups and entire communities to establish their own “broadcasting stations” using live and on demand video. The tools are already in place.

We can now do live video calls, a host of new sites are offering

“broadcasting networks. The more advanced broadcasting technologies

become the more users will become in using it but even greater is the

creativity applied to distributing it.

A Shift in Broadcasting?

Doc Searls writes: : “The

TV news system isn’t broken. It’s just one system struggling to thrive

in the midst of many new systems that will only get more and more

useful — both to TV news operations and to viewers. Those systems

include blogging, videoblogging, podcasting, tagging, videoblogging,

rivers of news, and many other emerging practices. It’s too easy,

however, to get snowed by all the technical possibilities here. Better

to look a four larger factors that will put them in context.”

The Live Web. The Static Web of “sites” is still

there, but the action is on the Live Web of posts, real time search,

and live feeds of searches on topics and stories that are unfolding

*now*. … Supply from the Demand side. Thanks to the Net and

inexpensive video recording and production systems (Apple’s leading the

way here), countless former consumers are now producers as well.

Nothing the Net does is more important than the ability it gives

*everybody* to be a producer as well as a consumer. Don’t think of

these new producers as competitors. Think of them as potential allies,

partners and collaborators in building out the new systems that will

replace TV as we know it. By the way, this trend isn’t about “user

generated content” — a term that calls to mind packing material. It’s

about participation by parties who will sometimes be much closer to

news sources than your reporters, and more educated about countless

subjects as well. The Giant Zero. That’s how to understand the Net —

as a giant zero between everybody and everything on it. In the long

run, the cost will trend toward zero too. The Net will become a utility

like roads and water systems and waste treatment. There won’t be much

money in deploying it, and its maintenance costs, once installed, will

be small. Relationships. Those are the only advantages

stations will have when anybody can serve anything to anybody. Look at

the Net and its giant-zero nature as the best relationship-supporting

system that the world has ever known. Then look at the opportunities

your station has to build relationships today that will survive the

transition to a giant-zero environment. …

This part won’t be easy. Relationships with The Many are new to

TV. For the better part of a century TV (like its father, radio) was a

one-way, top-down, producer-to-consumer, few-to-many system. Now it

needs to adapt to a world where anybody can produce, and anybody can

consume anything from anybody, whenever they want, anywhere. The way to

stay the Big Dog producer in your service area is to lead the way.



A New Distribution Tool?

We recently produced the Socialutions Broadcast

Channel which

included five channels, two guest and conversations centric to Comcast

acquisition of Plaxo. We’re using “GoYoDeo” as the distribution

platform because it provides many options for distributing the

broadcast and can be integrated into social networks, blogs, web sites

or stand alone as a “floating application”