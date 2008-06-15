Professional Social Media Training

I wrote an article today on my main site blog about social media training, specifically how professionals can learn to think outsite the box and strategically learn from a network of experts. I wanted to share it with everyone here, and hope you get the point I am trying to convey.

******************************* My friend Joe Hage

and I did a marketing workshop last night for a small group of

professionals. Normally hosting a marketing workshop wouldn’t be a

noteworthy event, but in this case it is a wonderful case example of

starting a connection using social media and developing into a trusting

business relationship. Who is Joe Hage? As a professional, Joe is one of the few marketers I have met that

has an extreme grasp of both tactical and strategic marketing. He has a

sparkling resume of working with companies like Cardiac Science,

1-800-Flowers, Kraft Foods, Jell-O, and Safeco. When he originally met

me, Joe didn’t know a huge volumes about my specialty in social media,

and he immediately rolled up his sleeves and began devouring

information. In any line of marketing work, the ability to absorb new

concepts and create new strategies is essential to exceeding

expectations. From a business perspective- Joe is the “full meal deal”

when it comes to marketing strategy. How did we meet? I originally met Joe by being a casual member of a local online

community here in Seattle called Biznik. You can view both of our

friendly profiles here – Joe Hage and Barry Hurd. In terms of the relationship between us, Joe and I would simply not have met in real life if not for Biznik. Realizing

that two extremely busy professionals such as Joe and I can form a

strong and healthy relationship using online networking is an

eye-opener for other professionals like us.



How do we interact? Joe and I use Biznik as a place to shed some of our daily job duties

and dive into a creative problem solving mindset working with

independent business owners. While I cannot speak entirely for Joe,

planning the occasional workshop with a different group of professional

personalities allows me to really flex my brain and bring my marketing

mind to bear. While some topics in such a class may seem very “101″ to

either of us, the unexpected difficulties and obstacles our attendees

have require us to think outside of our own box. What was our workshop about? The official positioning statement: “To Biznik members in the

real estate and related industries, Joe and Barry’s Real Estate

Marketing Workshop is your opportunity to learn and apply strategies

you need to better stand out in a market crowded with half-hearted real

estate professionals.” In our two-hour session, you will: Apply recommendations from the real estate marketing article to your own business.

Share and learn best practices used by fellow Bizniks in the space.

Get Barry’s counsel on which search engine optimization key words are virtually impossible to get.

Walk away with some of Barry’s best tricks to get your name on the Google searches you are targeting. What did people learn? A lot more than those four bullet points above. The

attendees had a chance to hear relevant and like-minded marketing

problems analyzed and trouble-shot by two marketing veterans. However

the real value only becomes apparent when the audience and the mentors

agree to see things from different angles.

In the normal world most of us accept our problems and obstacles

from our own point of view. When we see a wall in front of us, most of

us see an option to steer around it or stop. Joe and I do not see things from the same angle. Yes we are both marketing professionals. Yes we both have a lot of experience.

Yet we each have a fundamental viewpoint and core to the way our mind works. In an interactive workshop, attendees have the ability to utilize

the wisdom and talent of the entire group. Joe and I may lead the

discussion, but we cannot see how anyone else perceives the same

problem. We can only observe how we see it, along with how we view the

interaction of the group members. By utilizing skill, talent, experience, and different perspectives –

a team of professionals working in unison can creatively offer

solutions to maneuver around almost any obstacle. With only a few extra

viewpoints, the team may also benefit from knowing what is behind the

obstacle before they even decide to expend the effort to get around it. Conclusion – What does this mean in regards to social media? Simply put= When used correctly, social media allows any professional to use the wisdom and talent of the entire conversation. They

may be smart and talented in respect to a certain field of focus, but

the intelligence, talent, and return on effort is magnified

significantly by the ability to accept that they may have a perspective

that is hindering progress. (I.E. truly wise people can admit that they

are wrong, not “the best”, or simply need help.)

As a professional who utilizes the online world, every day of my

life is exposed to the benefit of having hundreds of experts in my

network that serves as a sounding board to my own ideas. That exposure

is not just simply readership and promotion for my business, but

results in the benefit of my ideas interacting with the talented

viewpoint of professionals like Joe and all of you.