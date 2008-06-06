Who Gets “It”? Apple Does.

We all know Apple gets “it.” iMac. iTunes. iPod. iPhone. All-in-one monitors. The list goes on. But what is “it” and why do they so consistently get “it”? Vision? Innovation? Is it all wrapped up in Steve Jobs?

No.

What they have, which so many companies strive for, is a total understanding of what their true value proposition is, and how to apply it in any market they deem viable.

Steve Jobs is, of course, the ringmaster, but there are thousands of Apple employees who have bought into Apple’s essential premise, so spiritedly crafted a decade ago: Think Different. That was not just an equity-borrowing, broken English campaign to promote the Mac’s ability to get its users push the envelope. It was a definitive, benchmark rally cry for the entire company that has guided its philosophy and actions ever since.

Think about it (and I don’t mean that mind-numbingly vague campaign from Hyundai and it’s sleep-inducing flash web site that does nothing concrete to convince me I should buy a Hyundai.) Apple has calibrated its brand to such a precise extent that everything it does revolves around its ability to think different – from company strategy, to product strategy to messaging strategy. There is no separation.

Time and again, people said Apple would end up as a well-known but niche computer brand. And time and again, Apple flicked aside the naysayers, stayed true to its unique proposition, and changed not only markets, but entire landscapes, habits and industry fortunes. Let alone the perception of what is cool to Gen X, Gen Y, boomers, ‘tweens etc.

Apple has successfully married business and marketing strategy through an unwavering focus on its true value, to a wide range of not altogether similar constituents: consumers, the media, retailers, the financial community, developers, engineers, and the stock-buying public.