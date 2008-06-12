What Leaders Can Learn From Celebrities

Our society is one wherein our social, fashion, beauty, even political, views are often dictated by celebrities. Why is this? Why would everyday folks take up positions that are espoused by favorite celebrities? What qualifies these individuals to warrant such leadership qualities such that others, many others for that matter, follow their lead?Why would Barack Obama be benefited by Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement?Why would Mike Huckabee be benefited by support from Chuck Norris?Are Oprah or Chuck so enlightening as political thought leaders that thousands, if not tens or hundreds of thousands, of people across the U.S. advocate for the candidates that these Hollywood icons endorse?Perhaps not, but this situation does indicate something very interesting that affects all of us in one way or another – celebrities have something to teach us. Over the next few weeks I will be posting some thoughts on what we, as leaders, can learn from celebrities. I am looking forward to your thoughts too!