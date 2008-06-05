Asus Exhibits Yet Another Eee Product: LCD TV

The “Eee” moniker was never a great one, but now Asus [TPE: 2357] seems to be applying it beyond its logical limits with something new they quietly brought to Computex 2008: a widescreen LCD television. Sure enough, Engadget China has the pics to prove it. No word yet on the exact size, but it looks to be at least 32 inches. It was exhibited playing a Blu-Ray movie off of a PS3, but other than that, little is known about its functionality or its price point. If Asus can continue their trend of undercutting the competition by pricing this at around $300, they’ll have plenty of takers.