T-Mobile Announces Tony Hawk Edition Sidekick

Today T-Mobile [FRA: DTE] debuted a new version of their popular Sidekick mobile device, offically called the Sidekick LX Tony Hawk Edition. The Sidekick, which is made by Sharp, has found immense popularity in younger demographics, so a Tony Hawk version — he’s the professional skateboarder with a line of successful eponymous video games — shouldn’t hurt. This Sidekick is more or less the same as the old ones, with a few notable additions. The most salient is a feature called “play and share,” which goes along with the also-new video recording functionality. The Tony Hawk Edition comes in signature blue and gray, with the Tony Hawk symbol, a bird skull, emblazoned all over it.