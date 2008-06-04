Dell Leaks Notebook Product Roadmap

The Boy Genius Report has received a copy of Dell’s product roadmap for its portable computers, and while there aren’t any huge surprises, there are some note-worthy inclusions. A salient one is a new model Dell is calling the Latitude XT2 tablet, which is a successor to the company’s existing XT tablet line. While it’s clear from the leaked documents that Dell doesn’t have the XT2’s specifications fully vetted, the new notebook will sport a 12.1-inch WXGA display and Intel Montevina (aka Centrino 2) chip architecture. Other specs are somewhat speculative; the document lists the presence of an optical drive as “under investigation,” and calls the machine’s 3.5lb weight a “target weight.” Other features will include UMA graphics for Windows Vista Aero, the standard array of ports, ExpressCard 34 and SDHC interfaces, and other fun gadgets like a built-to-order option for a fingerprint security reader. The XT2 will be available in November.