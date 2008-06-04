Best Buy Begins Pilot Recycling Program

Best Buy has announced that it will expand its existing recycling programs in 117 of its stores, with the potential for a nationwide expansion to all 900+ stores if the new pilot program goes “sucessfully,” according to the company. To date, Best Buy stores gladly accept mobile phones, ink cartridges, batteries and other items for recycling, but the yellow-rag retailer is looking to become the go-to place for free recycling of bigger electronics as well — even if the items weren’t bought at Best Buy.