Qualcomm Device Reveals Details About Windows Mobile 7

Today chipmaker Qualcomm debuted a concept slider mini-notebook computer that could cost as little as $300 and offer 3G wireless access. The device, to be produced by Taiwanese manufacturer Inventec, takes advantage of ultra-small and low-power chips with its slim and compact design. At present, the device runs Linux, but one Qualcomm executive is enthusiastic about the coming Windows Mobile 7. Windows Mobile’s next generation of builds will be more laptop friendly, according to the executive, as the chipsets for mobile phones and laptops begin to converge.

Qualcomm hopes that Windows Mobile 7 will make its Snapdragon mobile chipsets more competitive with big-name chipmakers like Intel, AMD and Via, as sub-notebook devices begin to make use of high-power smartphone chipsets. Snapdragon chipsets are already at work in devices from Mio, HTC and Samsung, but Qualcomm intends for a broader presence come next year’s CES in January of 2009. Thanks to this glimpse at Qualcomm’s concept sub-notebook, consumers gained insight into Microsoft’s [NASDAQ: MSFT] roadmap for Windows Mobile, and their intentions for it as a mobile computing — not merely a communications — operating system.