Microsoft’s “SideShow” Comes To Windows Mobile

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

One of Microsoft Vista’s most lauded features, called Sideshow, allows users to access their PC through another Windows device and retrieve documents, e-mail, and other information through mini-applications called Gadgets. Microsoft has just announced that it will expand that functionality to work with its Windows Mobile platform, placating the numerous Windows power-users who’ve been following rumors of the crossover for months. SidesShow for Windows Mobile Development is in early Beta — version 0.01 — and can be installed on Windows Mobile 5 and 6 devices that use the Microsoft Bluetooth stack and have .Net Compact Framework installed. Ideally, all those ingredients should add up to your smartphone serving as a SideShow device when in Bluetooth range of your PC, but real-world trials have yet to be seen.

