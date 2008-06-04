iTunes Store Gets Radiohead (Finally)

In a small but significant announcement out of Cupertino today, Apple announced that the band Radiohead will finally be available via the iTunes music store, complete with a la carte pricing. Radiohead made international tech news when it decided to release its last album, In Rainbows, on its website on January 1, 2008, asking buyers to donate whatever price they saw fit before downloading. Many users donated $0, but the album was still a sizable success by music industry standards; Radiohead refused to release sales numbers, but the album shot to the top of charts in the US and UK. Their do-it-yourself mantra might have set the stage for other prominent artists (like Madonna) to leave their record labels and strike out on their own mission to create, sell, and distribute music with private funding, and without a middleman.