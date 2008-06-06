Make Sure Your Writing Enhances Your Image

Your writing can make you appear smarter or dumber than you really are. How you use modifiers can have a big impact on the impression you make with your writing. The other day, I received the June 2008 Writing eTips Newsletter from Upwrite press (www.upwritepress.com). It had some great common sense advice on the use of modifiers.

“When you use modifiers incorrectly, they actually muddy your message and suggest carelessness on your part. Here are two of the most common errors in using modifiers, along with ways to avoid them.

“A misplaced modifier that modifies the wrong word, can cause confusion for your reader. Here’s an example: Sheila almost worked until midnight.

“To say that “Sheila almost worked” makes her look like a slacker. The writer probably wanted to say that Sheila worked late—until almost midnight. The placement of the modifier “almost” makes a big difference in the meaning of the sentence. To avoid such misunderstandings, be sure your modifiers are close to the words they describe.

“The dangling modifier is a common error in which the modified word is either far from the modifier or missing completely, making the sentence unclear, or even preposterous. Here is an example: Racing recklessly down the street, the houses became a blur.

“In this instance, it appears that the houses were “racing down the street”—an unlikely occurrence. To repair such an error, the writer must clearly indicate who or what was racing: Racing recklessly down the street, I saw only a blur of houses.