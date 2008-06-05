The Future of Green… Everything (Cross-Post)

(I posted this earlier today on my Fast Company Experts blog and was encouraged to cross-post it here. I hope you will read it and contact me if you are interested in collaborating on this important topic)

I have spent the last few days at the Sustainable Brands conference

in Monterey, CA. The event brings together some of the most infuential

people in corporate, nonprofit, media, and other key arenas for a

conversation about how to operate in more environmentally efficient and

appropriate ways and what impacts of the green movement have on

marketing, branding, and the like. I was a member of the planning

committee for the event and led a discussion about social networking.

(NOTE: I suppose I should make a disclosure about the fact that Fast

Company was a sponsor – though I didn’t actually have anything to do

with that).

There have been a few interesting case studies shared, some new

research discussed, and a lot of good networking conducted. It is clear

that everyone here is interested in more than just being successful in

their professional pursuits related to green and sustainability, but

fully committed also to improving life on this planet as well. Still, I

fear that not enough progress was made here in terms of actually

figuring out what the future of green business and communication should

look like. I’m concerned that there was too much looking back –

reviewing who has been successful (and to a limited extent why) and not

enough collaborative learning and problem solving about the major

challenges that still exist.

I want us to make progress. I want companies and organizations to

look at the challenges that face our world as a result of the climate

crisis and commit more time and energy to finding real solutions. I

want companies to see the environment as a business, moral, and other

imperative – not just an opportunity to make money or please

shareholders (and I am not saying all do, but there is definitely some

lip service being paid to this effort still). And I want to be a part

of that work.

I feel as if I have a pretty good grasp of the challenges that

busineses and organizations face. I know what the work companies and

organizations are doing around this effort looks like from the

perspective of a consumer, a parent, an employee, a consultant, a

concerned citizen, a blogger/author/speaker. I have something to add.

And I am not along, there are lots of people like me looking to get

involved.

So, I want to propose that we organize a real, serious effort to solve

the big challenges — together. I want all the smart, aware,

passionate, experienced, committed people who think the climate crisis

is one of major challenges to work collectively on this. I want us to

go beyond attending conferences and listening to eachother speak about

these issues, and instead roll up our sleeves and truly collaborate. It

happens a little already, but so much more is possible.