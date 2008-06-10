WorkFast.TV, A Live Streaming Video Show Launches on FastCompany.TV Today

WorkFast.TV, a live Internet-distributed video show focused on how Internet technologies are changing the way we work, will air live on FastCompany.TV today. Tech bloggers Robert Scoble and Shel Israel will co-host the show that features interviews with people who are using new tools and work styles to become more productive.

WorkFast will examine real-world case studies showing how blogs, social networks, Twitter, Facebook, wikis and other collaborative tools have been used to reduce costs and simultaneously increase productivity. It will feature hands-on examples of the increasingly hyper-productive work/lifestyle.

The show’s first guest, Mark Bernstein,, CEO of PARC (formerly Xerox PARC), will offer the historic overview of how we got to desktop productivity today. PARC is the lab where Microsoft Word has its roots, as well as the ethernet, Object Oriented programming, laser printers, and Adobe’s page description language that enables printing.

As a live show, WorkFast encourages user-interaction and feedback through comments, chat, video response, and Skype call-ins. Feedback and questions will even be taken through FriendFeed and Twiter. In other words, the viewer gets to actively participate in the conversation and ask questions along with the hosts. Kyte, the video platform that makes streaming the show live possible, features chat, where users get to type in comments and responses in real time.

Filmed in the Revision 3 studios, WorkFast will debut today, live at 10 a.m. [Pacific], 1 p.m. [Eastern.] The program is sponsored by SAP.