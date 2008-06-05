Work/Life: Bringing Chaos Out of Order

American Airlines may rediscover in the most unwelcome way possible that the Law of Unintended Consequences is not only alive and well, but probably was invented in an airport terminal.

In fact, American may end up erecting a statue to that law once the full implications of their new first-checked-bag fee policy goes into effect on Sunday, June 15.

Think about it. Not about the $15 or more you won’t have in your pocket. I’ve almost come to terms with that. Think of what’s going to happen in those ticket and check-in lines.

Because what’s going to happen is chaos. Chaos the likes of which you haven’t seen since the carry-on liquids limit rule was adopted.

I don’t begrudge the airlines having to take measures to pay for the increased price of fuel. I fully expect the airlines to pass along that cost. But isn’t there a less chaotic way to extract an additional $15 from their customers?

The ripple effect will be felt everywhere. Chaos will descend upon online check-in, curbside check-in, the check-in counter, etc. What we haven’t heard anything about to date is what process(es) American will be putting into place to actually collect $15 from each person who checks a bag. Somebody please tell me they’ve thought this through.

As a road warrior, it hurts my head to think about the time it will take to explain the fee to the clueless.