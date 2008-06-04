Apple Rumor Mill Buzzing About iPhone 2; OS 10.6

According to Mac rumor site the Unofficial Apple Weblog, Apple seems to be poised to release the successor to its Leopard operating system, aka OS 10.5, at its World Wide Developer Conference later this month. The update to 10.6 will reportedly be called “Snow Leopard,” as it will mainly be a revision and improvement on the current 10.5 release, with few totally new features. Those improvements run the gamut from “security and stability” to speed and performance, as well as another salient change: lack of support for Apple’s old PowerPC chips (the G3, G4 and G5.) If Snow Leopard is indeed a clean, 64-bit Intel-only OS, it could mark the end of the once-controversial chip transition, and the end of the development of Universal applications. That probably won’t be a welcome change to a lot of legacy Mac users, but then, Apple has always marched to the beat of its own drum — not to that of focus groups.