Foxconn Debuts Tiny Projector

At Computex this week, Foxconn [TPE: 2354] showed off a fancy little pico projector that is nary bigger than a carton of cigarettes. It’s called the PD-W1001, and while it’s not 1080p by any stretch, it does deliver a serviceable 854×480 resolution and 25Lm. It’s powered by a 0.3-inch Texas Instruments DLP chip, which delivers its image in WVGA, and keeps the form factor down to a scant 65 grams. The utility of a small, but ultimately low-res, projector is limited at present, but as a proof of concept, Foxconn’s PD-W1001 is an impressive feat that bodes well for the portability of fullly-equipped projectors in the future.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens