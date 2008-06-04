AMD Announces “Puma” Notebook Chips

Today AMD made official its line of “Puma” notebook processors, which are AMD Turion X2 Ultra dual-core mobile processors with ATI Radeon HD 3000 graphics baked in. That’s a mouthful, sure, but it translates into a consumer-grade laptop chip that will compete with Intel’s delayed Centrino 2 chip, and AMD says it’s making deals with a whole bunch of notebook makers: Acer, Asus, Clevo, Fujitsu, Fujitsu Siemens Computers, HP, MSI, NEC and Toshiba, to name a few. While the chips are aimed primarily at consumers, AMD also notes in their press release that the chip will be an anchor to their business-oriented offerings as well.