The Power of Listening

CEOs and executives run at a phenomenal pace to make performance happen. But what happens when you stop and listen to those who, through their social relationships and knowledge, create the results that executive performance is measured by?

Dennis Sandow is a social biologist who has been conducting social action research for the last thirty years. After Dennis was introduced to Chilean biologist Dr Humberto Maturana in the mid-80s, began to apply biological principles to his research.

His company, Reflexus, applies social action research to help companies improve social collaboration in widely dispersed social networks and understand how companies create social, biological and financial well-being.

His research is focused on understanding the whole system and how well-being is generated. Where there is well-being; there is performance.

Dennis is a brilliant listener who has the presence to shift awareness through his presence. As simple as this skill sounds, there is more to it than meets the eye. At the heart of it, it is a matter of caring and holding compassion for each person. Relationships are relationships. That’s what creates performance!