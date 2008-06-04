Successful Minority Micro-Business Incubators

The objective of a minority micro-business incubator is support and growth of successful minority micro-businesses resulting in decreased welfare, increased tax base, decreased crime, increased pride of accomplishment. It’s a win-win.

People who grew up – and likely still live – in the lower regions of the U.S. economic heap have little or no concept of such things as bookkeeping, figuring taxes and supply chains – even less of finding an appropriate CPA or attorney.

Sad though it is, that includes large numbers of women, and all minorities. They have not been oriented to concepts such as WIN – What’s Important Now – although they have grown up listening to WIIFM – everyone’s personal radio station (What’s In It For Me); despite exposure to “education” for roughly 12 years at the least. The old concepts of doing things for the greatest good for the largest number have been seriously downplayed for at least the past 30 years, and we’ve seen the results everywhere. They aren’t good, but among minorities, the results are horrendus.

This shouts of deficiencies and defects in the majority culture and its educational system, of course, but not enough “professionals” in the M.C. educational system are going to pay attention, let alone, act to improve it. Too many of them are listening to WIIFM, too.

Yet, many minority people dream of getting out of their economic stratum. While a few make it, I believe that many more could make it if there were incubators set up specifically to assist them.

Such incubators must interface between the majority culture in general and the culture of the minority involved, so these businesses can interact successfully with those parts of it that they must, such as suppliers, CPAs, attorneys and The World Wide Web. This sounds like a bigger job than it is, which is probably why so little attention has been given to the concept. That and it will require people from the m.c. to ‘walk their talk’ and put their actions where their mouths have been.

Among us ITI alone, there are over 550 “federally-recognized” nations, and another 1,000 or so which are not federally recognized for whatever reason or excuse. There never was “an” Indn culture, and the m.c. has used this as an excuse to try to dodge responsibility for most of the past 516 years.

And of course, we have Treaties. Treaty Rights and Obligations have kept the Supreme Court busy since the U.S. came into being on our ITI lands. The m.c. wants to duck its contractual obligations; the Supreme Court and the World Court (the Hague, the Netherlands) has generally held that it can’t; the result has been a mishmash of “programs” designed to try to get us ITI to trade our sovereignty as nations and Treaty Rights as nations and individuals for money. It has not worked; but the result has been greater stress than ever for us ITI, as evidenced by much higher death rates than for other races in the U.S. Many of us believe that there is a plan even today to bring about our extinction while crying crocodile tears for our demises. If the shoe fits…

After all, if something walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and looks like a duck, chances are better than even it’s a duck.

Among Latin people, there is far less cultural diversity (Puerto Rican is not Mexican, for example, but they are very similar), there are no Treaty Obligations and Treaty Rights to deal with, and there has been no “Custer Effect”, wherein the m.c. and its government have systematically worked to destroy the People and their cultures for whomping the snot out of Custer and his thugs at the Greasy Grass (“Little Bighorn”) in June of 1876, so economic assistance programs among Latin peoples have done better in the U.S. The same is true for blacks and Asians.