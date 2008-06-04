On Defining Magic

I have adopted 40 children, so have gobs of grandchildren. I give them educational gifts and challenge their minds often.

Recently, one of them said, “Oh, Grandma. Do you REALLY believe it’s important to learn this stuff?” I replied, “Takoszja (grandchild/ren), I hope I never lose the ‘golly-wows’ and belief in magic. It’s magic that makes life worth living, and we have more magic within our hands today than ever before. Access to that kind of power is humbling. It’s a great responsibility. And it’s just plain fun.” He took his latest ‘toy’ and went off with his friend and a short time later, I heard them discussing how ‘neat’ it was. A small impact, but real, and for us, very important, given the alchol, drug, gang, and suicide statistics amoung ITI (Indns) youth.

I see these impacts as seeds. The mighty cottonwood starts out as a tiny seed, but its value to my People is huge.. Wood for building, heating, and cooking; the inner bark is nutritious and kept us and our ponies alive in winters past; the shade is wonderfully cool; the leaves never stop moving and talking to us; there is a star in the center of each limb and trunk, so the cottonwood is holy and part of our spirituality. If this isn’t magic, I don’t know what is.