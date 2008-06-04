Health Tips for Outstanding Performance

You need to be healthy and alert in order to perform at your best. I’ve been collecting health tips for some time now and have decided to share some of them – on getting enough sleep and managing stress — with you today.

Getting a good night’s sleep

If possible, go to bed and get up at the same time every day. This will help you regulate your body’s internal clock.

Develop a bed time routine to help you relax. Take a bath or read. It has been found that listening to classical or new age music helps you fall asleep, probably because your body rhythms will match the music and slow down your heart rate.

Avoid stimulants like caffeine and nicotine from late afternoon on. A cup of coffee after dinner may be satisfying, but it also is likely to keep you awake.

Don’t use alcohol to help you to sleep. Its sedative effect will wear off and will trigger wakefulness.

Exercise during the day. It helps you to fall asleep quicker at night.

Massage away your stress

Massage your scalp. Place your thumbs behind your ears and spread your fingers on top of your head. Make circles with your fingertips.

Close your eyes and place your ring fingers under your eyebrows near the bridge of your nose. Slowly increase the pressure for five seconds, then release gently. Do this three or four times.

Place your let hand on the right side of your neck, near your shoulder. Press firmly into the shoulder muscle while tucking your chin into your chest. Hold this position for 10 seconds. Do it again from the other side.

Lace your fingers together, leaving your thumbs free. Knead your left thumb into the palm of your right hand for 20 to 30 seconds. Do the same for the other hand.

Getting a second wind at work

Snack on fiber rich foods such as dried apricots, celery sticks an apple or pistachio nuts. The fiber helps to control the release of glucose into your blood stream, preventing energy dips.

Take a few minutes every few hours to breathe deeply. This will calm you and help you become more mentally focused.

Go to the rest room and splash some cold water on your face.

Pop a breath mint, as mint flavors are stimulating.

Take a “good news” inventory at the end of every day. Write down all of the good things that have happened. This will energize you for the next day and help you sleep.

The common sense point here is simple. Sleep reenergizes you. Make sure that you get enough. Stress can rob you of your productivity. Small self massages of your head, neck and hands can help you relieve tension. Get your second wind at work by taking a few minutes for yourself every couple of hours.

