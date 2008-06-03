Should Your CEO Be A Blogger?

Here are some questions a number of Human Resources Directors and Heads of Leadership are aksing today:

Should our CEO start a blog?

Do our top three competitor CEOs have blogs?

Are these competitor CEO blogs a corporate communications play or does the CEO really post about significant issues?

Interesting questions to ponder as more companies begin experimenting with social media to build their brand with consumers, improve two-way communications and increase vehicles for employee development.

To find out about what your competitor CEO’s are doing in terms of blogging, I recommend you go to TheNewPR CEOBlogsList Wiki.

To date, 58 of the Fortune 500 companies have blogs. But in most cases, the blogs are company blogs, many maintained by corporate communications departments (like Clorox, which has one that answers questions about stains), rather than CEOs penning their own blogs.

But there are notable exceptions and two CEOs come to mind that regularly post to their blogs. One is Jonathan Schwartz CEO of Sun Microsystems who posts on a regular basis about his interactions with customers around the world. The other is Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and CEO of HDNet.

As you continue to research what strategy to adopt and to create a set of guidelines with regard company blogging, I recommend consulting a survey recently conducted by content security company, Clearswift.