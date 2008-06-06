Seeing the Wonder in Technology

Every day I work with people all over the world. There are conference calls, instant message discussions, blog posts to read and write, emails and even video meetups … all enabled or mediated by technology. So, for me, this is everyday. I am sure this is the case for many people …

YET, I still get a small thrill when I consider this in action. I am still amazed that it is possible to reach across the globe and see, hear and engage with others. As a case in point, first thing this morning, I power up my PC, check mail and Twitter. I notice that David Armano is streaming a talk with Gary Vaynerchuck through the CriticalMass always in beta site. And as I sip coffee and begin to wake up, I pause for a moment and look at the faces of people on the other side of the planet. I listen in to both the live audience and the back-channel chat that accompanies the ustream pictures. Someone calls for questions — here’s one — “where is his wristband”.

The question is asked and the camera pans away from the audience and over the Gary. In seconds, someone offstage throws a wristband to the table. Without blinking, Gary launches into his reasoning behind using wristbands or super-low-cost promotional items over t-shirts. He explains that the promotional item is, in his context, a social object … providing his community with an emblem that reinforces a sense of belonging while also signalling to others your allegiance (ok that was my interpretation).

And as I watched and listened, I was amazed. One person watching asked a question … and on the other side of the world, an impact was made. It was small, but it was real. Think about it, this is anything BUT mundane. This is the everyday world that our kids will inherit. It is a world that today’s school students will build their careers in. I just hope they see the wonder in all this.