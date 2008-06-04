Microsoft’s “SideShow” Comes To Windows Mobile

One of Microsoft [NASDAQ: MSFT] Vista’s most lauded features, called Sideshow, allows users to access their PC through another Windows device and retrieve documents, e-mail, and other information through mini-applications called Gadgets. Microsoft has just announced that it will expand that functionality to work with its Windows Mobile platform, placating the numerous Windows power-users who’ve been following rumors of the crossover for months. SidesShow for Windows Mobile Development is in early Beta — version 0.01 — and can be installed on Windows Mobile 5 and 6 devices that use the Microsoft Bluetooth stack and have .Net Compact Framework installed. Ideally, all those ingredients should add up to your smartphone serving as a SideShow device when in Bluetooth range of your PC, but real-world trials have yet to be seen.