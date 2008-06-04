Microsoft’s “SideShow” Comes To Windows Mobile

One of Microsoft [NASDAQ: MSFT] Vista’s most lauded features, called Sideshow, allows users to access their PC through another Windows device and retrieve documents, e-mail, and other information through mini-applications called Gadgets. Microsoft has just announced that it will expand that functionality to work with its Windows Mobile platform, placating the numerous Windows power-users who’ve been following rumors of the crossover for months. SidesShow for Windows Mobile Development is in early Beta — version 0.01 — and can be installed on Windows Mobile 5 and 6 devices that use the Microsoft Bluetooth stack and have .Net Compact Framework installed. Ideally, all those ingredients should add up to your smartphone serving as a SideShow device when in Bluetooth range of your PC, but real-world trials have yet to be seen.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens