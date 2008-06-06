Intel Announces SSD Drives for Netbooks

Seeing the incredible consumer interest in “netbooks” — aka UMPCs, sub-notebooks, or “nettops” — Intel [NASDAQ: INTC] has announced it will begin production of solid-state hard drives with the “value notebook and desktop” sector in mind. The SSD drives, competitors of the recently-announced SanDisk SSDs, will be produced first in 8GB and 4GB versions, to be followed by a 16GB iteration sometime in Q4. The P-Z230 model drives are one-quarter the size of a standard laptop 1.8-inch laptop hard drive, and use drastically less power than conventional drives. Since Intel has not released pricing information about the P-Z230, there’s no way to know how the line’s introduction will either help or hinder the pricepoints of the future crop of UMPCs.