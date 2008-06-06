Westinghouse Announces Refreshed Line of LCD TVs

At an event in New York City today, Westinghouse (OTC: TOSBF) announced the availability of its refreshed set of LCD televisions, previously debuted at CES in January. The new displays almost unanimously sport what the company calls a “piano black” aesthetic: dark, glossy screen bezels with clear plastic trim and low-profile buttons along the screen’s side. The TX series boasts the company’s high-end offerings, which are all 1080p and come in 42, 47 and 52-inch sizes. The cheapest of the bunch, the 42-inch at $1099, has a little brother: the 40-inch VK-40F580D, which is identical in price, but includes a DVD player slickly tucked below the screen. Why no Blu-Ray? Company reps said the regressive licensing fees on Blu-Ray technology would have made a combo LCD/Blu-Ray player too expensive for consumer taste. That was also their answer to notable absence of any TVs with a 120Hz refresh rate; while other companies have stepped up to the plate to introduce 120Hz TVs, Westinghouse maintains that customers aren’t interested in the $200+ price jump that the technology would require.