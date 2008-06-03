The Leading Edge – Manage Your Fear

If you haven’t noticed, fear or at least anxiety is in the air. All you need to do is look deeply into people’s eyes — from Jane and John Doe to Presidential candidates — and you’ll see it. And the place it is most visible is in the contrast between what you see in their eyes and the expression of their mouths which are trying in vain to cope with it.

Fear usually takes on one of two manifestations or a combination or alternation of both.



FEARFUL AVOIDANCE – This makes sense intuitively. When people feel afraid, they hunker down or bunker in. Their their cheek bones are sunken in and their mouths are downcast. They look as if they’ll either run or start crying if you say, “Boo!” to them.

You’ll see it in John McCain’s face when he knows he’s going to be asked a question about Gay marriage by Ellen Degeneres or the economy that is above his head.

You’ll see a slightly different version in Barack Obama’s face when he knows he’s going to be asked a question about Reverend Wright. His look is more one of exasperation as if to say, “Do we really need to go through this for the umteenth time?”



FEARFUL AGGRESSION – This is the confusing one and most discombobulating and counter-intutitive one. It is what show dog’s do where they growl when they are afraid. It has to be trained out of them or else they’ll never win “Best in Show.” In fact we watched several cases of it in the comedy movie of the same name.