15 Tips for Creating Positive Personal Impact

When I discuss positive personal impact, people often equate it with charisma. I agree and don’t agree with this assessment, mainly because I find that charisma is a rather ambiguous term. I define positive personal impact by saying that people who create positive personal impact have at least three things in common:

They develop and constantly promote their personal brand. They are impeccable in their presentation of self. They know and practice the basic rules of etiquette.

However, even though “charisma” is somewhat of an ambiguous term, it is one that can be applied to most people who create positive personal impact. According to Wikipedia..



“The word charisma is derived from the Greek word meaning ‘gift or divine favor.’ It is often used to describe an elusive personality trait that includes an uncanny ability to lead, charm, persuade, inspire, and influence people. Charismatic people seem to be able to easily draw the attention and admiration of others. Related terms and phrases include: grace, exuberance, equanimity, mystique, positive energy, joie de vivre, extreme charm, personal magnetism, personal appeal, electricity, and allure. Usually many of these specific qualities must be present within a single individual for the person to be considered highly charismatic by the public and their peers.”

So, charisma and positive personal impact are similar. The bottom line is that other people are drawn to those who are either charismatic or who create positive personal impact.

Richard Wiseman, a British psychologist, suggests 15 ways to improve your personal charisma and create positive personal impact.

Assume every person you meet is important, and treat him or her as such. Shake hands strongly and firmly and, even better, say something positive while doing so. Keep an open body posture, with your hands away from your face while speaking. Stand up straight and tall, but not rigidly. When speaking to a group, speak conversationally. Do not read from a script. Take the time to remember people’s names, and use them in conversation. Look at the color of people’s eyes. They will notice the extra attention you’re giving them. Sincerely compliment people freely. Notice and acknowledge other people’s strengths and accomplishments. Use pauses while you speak to create emphasis. Take care of your outside appearance; look your best. Smile, ideally a little bit longer than the person you’re looking at. Hear the emotions in people’s words, and respond to them. Use positive body language. Maintain eye contact, briefly touch people on their upper arm, and moving around while you speak. Be genuinely interested in those around you. Ask them their opinions, inquire about their life and interests, listen and don’t interrupt.

